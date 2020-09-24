NavCoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. NavCoin has a total market cap of $8.29 million and $940,770.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NavCoin has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001110 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Binance and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000525 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000863 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00031720 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 69,745,515 coins. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, cfinex, Bittrex, Poloniex, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

