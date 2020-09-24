Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $490.21.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.47 on Thursday, hitting $473.08. 3,705,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,643,324. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $497.17 and a 200-day moving average of $444.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix has a 52 week low of $253.70 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The stock has a market cap of $208.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $2,544,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,762,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total transaction of $21,395,954.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,954.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,117 shares of company stock worth $112,071,744. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

