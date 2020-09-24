Numeraire Price Down 2.7% This Week (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $95.00 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can now be bought for approximately $30.88 or 0.00288136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043157 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.95 or 0.04552348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009345 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033944 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002120 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire (NMR) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,977,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,076,096 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.