NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to announce $2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55. NVIDIA posted earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $9.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $12.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.97.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $8.97 on Thursday, hitting $493.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,166,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,307,021. The company has a market capitalization of $304.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $491.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.47. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $589.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 25,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.46, for a total value of $10,002,279.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at $62,480,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,958 shares of company stock valued at $137,546,159. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 56.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,125 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,724,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $4,068,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $1,381,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 146.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $2,094,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.