OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

OptiBiotix Health stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 51.50 ($0.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,902. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 million and a P/E ratio of -22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 51.73. OptiBiotix Health has a one year low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 72.70 ($0.95).

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

