OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
OptiBiotix Health stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 51.50 ($0.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,902. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 million and a P/E ratio of -22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 51.73. OptiBiotix Health has a one year low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 72.70 ($0.95).
OptiBiotix Health Company Profile
