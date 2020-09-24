Origin Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $28.23 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $28.23 million and approximately $13.70 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043124 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.80 or 0.04538952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009362 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033929 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

OGN is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,231,360 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

