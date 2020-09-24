Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Announces Earnings Results

Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.04 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Oriole Resources stock opened at GBX 0.38 ($0.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90. Oriole Resources has a one year low of GBX 0 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Oriole Resources Company Profile

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

