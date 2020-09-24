Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Announces Earnings Results

Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.04 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of Oriole Resources stock opened at GBX 0.38 ($0.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90. Oriole Resources has a one year low of GBX 0 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.65 ($0.01).
Oriole Resources Company Profile
