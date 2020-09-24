Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,038.54 ($13.57) and last traded at GBX 1,020 ($13.33). Approximately 4,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 9,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,000 ($13.07).

The company has a market cap of $144.76 million and a PE ratio of 11.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,029.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 870.47.

About Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG)

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to generate consistently high absolute returns, whilst maintaining a low level of risk for shareholders. The Company principally invests in small and mid-size quoted and unquoted companies in the United Kingdom and the United States.

