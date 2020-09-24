PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PDYPY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

OTCMKTS PDYPY traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.85. 17,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,423. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

