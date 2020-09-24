Parity Group (LON:PTY) Releases Earnings Results

Parity Group (LON:PTY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON PTY remained flat at $GBX 8.25 ($0.11) during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,138. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. Parity Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About Parity Group

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and business and technology solutions to clients in the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Parity Professionals and Parity Consultancy Services. The Parity Professionals segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to a range of clients.

