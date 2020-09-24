Parity Group (LON:PTY) Releases Earnings Results

Parity Group (LON:PTY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON PTY remained flat at $GBX 8.25 ($0.11) during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,138. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. Parity Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.
About Parity Group
