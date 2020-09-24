PAX Gold (PAXG) One Day Volume Hits $1.02 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. PAX Gold has a market cap of $60.37 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,871.83 or 0.17463291 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043157 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.95 or 0.04552348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009345 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033944 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002120 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 32,253 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.