Paxos Standard (PAX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $252.53 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $245.38 million and approximately $252.53 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009347 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinEx, Coinall and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000414 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 58% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001492 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinPlace, OKCoin, Binance, Crex24, OKEx, DigiFinex, Bitrue, TOKOK, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, Coinall, Gate.io, Coinbit, KuCoin, FCoin, Sistemkoin, WazirX, SouthXchange, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, C2CX, CoinEx, Bitfinex, Kyber Network, MXC, CoinBene, BitMart, HitBTC, Hotbit, BitMax, CoinExchange, ABCC, ZB.COM, Bittrex, BCEX, BigONE, Iquant, DDEX, P2PB2B and BW.com. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.