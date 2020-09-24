Peculium (PCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.37 Million

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Peculium has a total market cap of $4.37 million and $153,516.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peculium token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Peculium has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $491.89 or 0.04586452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009332 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034005 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Peculium Profile

Peculium is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,039,325,377 tokens. Peculium’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium . The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peculium’s official website is peculium.io . Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peculium Token Trading

Peculium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peculium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peculium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

