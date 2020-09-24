Personal Group (LON:PGH) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Personal Group (LON:PGH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 11 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

PGH opened at GBX 259 ($3.38) on Thursday. Personal Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2.66 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 407.20 ($5.32). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 293.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 280.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Personal Group Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance, and employee services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other. The company offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, death benefit plans, and practical health plans.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit