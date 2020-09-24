Personal Group (LON:PGH) Releases Earnings Results

Personal Group (LON:PGH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 11 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

PGH opened at GBX 259 ($3.38) on Thursday. Personal Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2.66 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 407.20 ($5.32). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 293.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 280.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance, and employee services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other. The company offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, death benefit plans, and practical health plans.

