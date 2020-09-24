PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Trading 0% Higher

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI)’s stock price traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.28 and last traded at $56.21. 33,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 50,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.19.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 15.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 17.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,257,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

