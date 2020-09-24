PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Shares Down 0%

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR)’s stock price was down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $102.04 and last traded at $102.15. Approximately 51,941 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 48,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 422.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

