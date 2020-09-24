Pinkcoin (PINK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $810,557.41

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $810,557.41 and approximately $894.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.00631177 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009637 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004824 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00029018 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $890.76 or 0.08334567 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000764 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 446,595,449 coins and its circulating supply is 421,335,013 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

