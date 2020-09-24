PlayGame 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $179.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One PlayGame token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). PlayGame has a market cap of $56,324.77 and $179.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayGame has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00229992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00092153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.90 or 0.01447284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00214875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000663 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

