Point Bridge Gop Stock Tracker ETF (BATS:MAGA) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Point Bridge Gop Stock Tracker ETF (BATS:MAGA)’s stock price fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.82 and last traded at $24.82. 860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Point Bridge Gop Stock Tracker ETF stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Point Bridge Gop Stock Tracker ETF (BATS:MAGA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

