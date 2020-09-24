Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) Receives GBX 1,647.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,647.80 ($21.53).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POLY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,600 ($20.91)) on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Polymetal International stock traded down GBX 25.50 ($0.33) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,674 ($21.87). 2,307,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,953.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,646.11. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 990.20 ($12.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.53, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.01%.

In related news, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,683 ($21.99) per share, with a total value of £10,098 ($13,194.83). Also, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira bought 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,615 ($21.10) per share, with a total value of £5,038.80 ($6,584.08). Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,642 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,970.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

