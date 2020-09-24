Quilter (LON:QLT) Trading Up 0.6%

Quilter PLC (LON:QLT)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 132.15 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 130.45 ($1.70). Approximately 4,516,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 5,376,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.70 ($1.69).

Several equities research analysts have commented on QLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective (up previously from GBX 155 ($2.03)) on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 158 ($2.06).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 142.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 132.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other news, insider Paul Feeney sold 13,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96), for a total value of £20,406 ($26,664.05).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

