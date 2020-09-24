QunQun (QUN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.30 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, QunQun has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $20.33, $24.68 and $18.94. QunQun has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $197,097.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QunQun alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $491.89 or 0.04586452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009332 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034005 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002119 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $24.68, $33.94, $13.77, $18.94, $50.98, $20.33, $5.60, $10.39, $32.15, $51.55 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.