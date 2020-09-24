Refereum (RFR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $37,865.00

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Refereum token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cobinhood and Bibox. During the last week, Refereum has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $37,865.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00229992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00092153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.90 or 0.01447284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00214875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000663 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, DDEX, Bibox, Gate.io, Cobinhood, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

