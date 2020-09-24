Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.95-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $695-715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.44 million.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.15-3.45 EPS.

RCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $30.43 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

