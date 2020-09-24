Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $695-715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.02 million.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.15-3.45 EPS.

RCII has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $30.43 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

