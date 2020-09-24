Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.15-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78-2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.15-3.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

