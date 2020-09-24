REVV Tops 24-Hour Volume of $619,471.00 (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One REVV token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, REVV has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. REVV has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $619,471.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00230440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00091723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.98 or 0.01455217 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00208236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000660 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,450,316 tokens. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

REVV Token Trading

REVV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

