Riverfort Global Opportunities (LON:RGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Riverfort Global Opportunities (LON:RGO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.08 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Riverfort Global Opportunities has a twelve month low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.89 ($0.01). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 million and a PE ratio of 8.11.

About Riverfort Global Opportunities

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc invests in the natural resources sector in the United Kingdom. It invests in unlisted/pre IPO and listed companies. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

