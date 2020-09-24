Rush Enterprises, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, October 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHB opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.14. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUSHB shares. ValuEngine cut Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

