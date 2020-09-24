Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Scott’s Liquid Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 12,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 8,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61.

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells household products, and skin and hair care products in the United States and internationally. Its household products include Scott's Liquid Gold wood care and floor restore products, as well as Dust 'N Go wipes.

