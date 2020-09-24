Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.64.

SJR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,740,000 after purchasing an additional 179,993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,779,000 after acquiring an additional 158,158 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Shaw Communications by 51.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 967,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 326,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 43.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 300,241 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.93. 560,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,274. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.63. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $938.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.26%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

