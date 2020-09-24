SHIELD (XSH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $445,217.59

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $445,217.59 and $23.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,717.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $347.30 or 0.03240455 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.33 or 0.02009071 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00417671 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.29 or 0.00870431 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00046783 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00510395 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009775 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

