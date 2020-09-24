Silent Notary Price Down 20.6% Over Last Week (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Silent Notary token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, TOPBTC, Hotbit and YoBit. Silent Notary has a market cap of $95,972.21 and approximately $4,958.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00229992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00092153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.90 or 0.01447284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00214875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Silent Notary’s launch date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com

Silent Notary can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DDEX, Hotbit, TOPBTC, DEx.top, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

