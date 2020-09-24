SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.55 and last traded at $98.01. Approximately 2,752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPXCY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Macquarie lowered shares of SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.42 and its 200-day moving average is $94.43.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange in Singapore and related clearing houses. It operates through Equities and Fixed Income; Derivatives; and Market Data and Connectivity segments. The company provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, post trade, membership and collateral management, derivatives trading and clearing, and market data and connectivity services.

