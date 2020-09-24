Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.52. Approximately 28,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 40,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sirius International Insurance Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Sirius International Insurance Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07.

Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 131,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,527 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius International Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sirius International Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Sirius International Insurance Group Company Profile (NYSE:SG)

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-line reinsurance and insurance products in Bermuda and internationally. The company underwrites insurance and reinsurance products for property, accident and health, aviation and space, trade credit, marine and energy, agriculture, casualty, surety, property, environmental, medical travel, contingency, terrorism, cargo lines, and other exposures, as well as offers administration services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius International Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius International Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.