Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.04.

SLRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of Solar Capital stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.36. 187,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,885. Solar Capital has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $649.11 million, a P/E ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Solar Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Solar Capital in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Solar Capital by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Solar Capital in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Solar Capital in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

