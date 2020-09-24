Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Receives $95.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

NYSE SNE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.78. The stock had a trading volume of 834,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,362. Sony has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $84.14. The company has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sony will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 28.9% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 41.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 2.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

