Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF)’s share price rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

About Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF)

Spark Infrastructure Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the regulated utility infrastructure markets across the globe. Spark Infrastructure Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

