SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:XKFS) Trading Down 2.8%

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:XKFS)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.33 and last traded at $36.33. Approximately 1,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27.

