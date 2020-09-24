Sphere Hits One Day Volume of $4,087.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00000873 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Sphere has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $4,087.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042599 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,667.78 or 0.99814796 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000415 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00166989 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

