SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 434.29 ($5.67).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SSP Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Shares of SSP Group stock traded up GBX 22.30 ($0.29) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 203 ($2.65). 2,193,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.10. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 136.80 ($1.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 694 ($9.07). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 231.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 261.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.82.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.