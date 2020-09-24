Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Shares Down 7.1%

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Star Diamond Corp (TSE:DIAM)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. 600,855 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 288,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.72 million and a PE ratio of -19.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM)

Star Diamond Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for diamonds. It holds 100% interests in the Star-Orion South Kimberlite property that is located in the Fort à la Corne kimberlite field in central Saskatchewan; and 33% interest in the Buffalo Hills property located in Alberta.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit