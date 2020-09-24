Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Shares Down 7.1%

Star Diamond Corp (TSE:DIAM)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. 600,855 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 288,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.72 million and a PE ratio of -19.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM)

Star Diamond Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for diamonds. It holds 100% interests in the Star-Orion South Kimberlite property that is located in the Fort à la Corne kimberlite field in central Saskatchewan; and 33% interest in the Buffalo Hills property located in Alberta.

