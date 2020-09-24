Summit Networks (OTCMKTS:SNTW) Trading Down 14.3%

Summit Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNTW) dropped 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.

About Summit Networks (OTCMKTS:SNTW)

Summit Networks Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the distribution of glass craft products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. Summit Networks Inc is a subsidiary of Hass Group Inc

