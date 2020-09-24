Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Trading 0.8% Higher

Sumo Group PLC (LON:SUMO) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 199.50 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 194 ($2.53). 43,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 220,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50 ($2.52).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sumo Group from GBX 153 ($2.00) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sumo Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 200 ($2.61).

Get Sumo Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 186.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 182.37. The company has a market capitalization of $309.17 million and a P/E ratio of 38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

In other Sumo Group news, insider Michael Sherwin bought 5,556 shares of Sumo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £10,000.80 ($13,067.82).

About Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.