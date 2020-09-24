Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 325.50 ($4.25).

SYNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt cut shares of Synthomer to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Synthomer to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

LON:SYNT traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 320.80 ($4.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,435. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 312.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 284.08. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 182.30 ($2.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 384.40 ($5.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

