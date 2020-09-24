Tandem Group (LON:TND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tandem Group (LON:TND) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 22.70 ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON TND traded up GBX 40 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 425 ($5.55). 17,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,159. Tandem Group has a 1-year low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 364.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 248.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 million and a PE ratio of 9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.12 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Tandem Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility equipment in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, CBR, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Scorpion, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brand names; fishing products under the Carpzone brand name; football training products under the Kickmaster brand name; and golf products under the Ben Sayers, Bioflow, and Pro Rider brand names.

