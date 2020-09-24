Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $941.57 Million

Brokerages forecast that Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) will announce $941.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $846.30 million. Tenaris reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $4.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $16.20 to $14.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $12.20 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 6,919.7% during the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,663,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,974 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Tenaris by 704.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,762 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,832,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 8.1% during the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 7,534,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,423,000 after purchasing an additional 565,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 351.8% during the first quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 723,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 563,548 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. 2,325,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,824. Tenaris has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

