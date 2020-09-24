TERA Reaches One Day Volume of $568,958.00 (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and CHAOEX. TERA has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $568,958.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TERA has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00040557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00229613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00092031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.74 or 0.01447838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00212954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000663 BTC.

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and CHAOEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

