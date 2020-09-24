Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $34,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth about $124,659,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 608.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,172,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,770,000 after buying an additional 7,019,822 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,329,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,306,000 after buying an additional 4,729,800 shares in the last quarter. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,303,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,861,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEVA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 254,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,660,480. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

