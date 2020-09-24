The Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Shares Down 0.6%

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

The Watches of Switzerland Group Limited (LON:WOSG) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 309.50 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 315 ($4.12). 135,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 166,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 317 ($4.14).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of The Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 312.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 269.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $754.29 million and a PE ratio of 1,575.00.

The Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 16.30 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 15.40 ($0.20) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

The Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile (LON:WOSG)

The Watches of Switzerland Group Limited operates as a retailer of jewelry and watches. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; gifts; and services, such as aftercare, jewelry repair and cleaning, pre-owned watches valuation, trade and exchange, and others. The company operates 127 stores in the United Kingdom, as well as 22 stores in the United States; 5 transactional Websites; and mono-branded stores.

